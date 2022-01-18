Promoting Your City or Town as a Travel Destination

Written by Matt Berringer

Creating a marketing campaign designed to attract visitors to your city or town can be challenging. You need to be sure your team is targeting the right audience. Luckily, there are plenty of straightforward and reliable ways to promote your town as a tourist destination. These four tips will help you get started.

1. Find Your Angle

Before designing your advertising materials and launching your campaign, you should brainstorm with others in your community to find your city’s angle. What’s special about your home? You might live in a city with cocktail bars, first-class restaurants, top-notch shopping neighborhoods and bustling nightlife. Or, your town might be rural and peaceful with beautiful hiking trails and campgrounds.

Finding what your area offers will also help you create a tourist profile to effectively market to the most likely visitors. By better understanding your potential tourists, you can design an ad campaign specific to their likes, lifestyles and buying habits.

2. Use Social Media

In today’s world, having a presence on social media is essential. Create accounts for your tourist board on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. You can share pictures and videos, promote local businesses and feature popular attractions.

Partnering with influencers can also be a great way to get more eyes on your town. Influencers have a lot of followers who engage with their content, so they can create ads for your city that people will see and interact with. What’s more, these influencers might have new ideas to attract tourists of different ages.

Finally, you can create online challenges to get people talking about your city. Examples of promoting a tourist spot include asking users to share their favorite local attractions or come up with their dream itinerary for a weekend away. Your team can offer rewards as simple as discounts at shops or as luxurious as free nights in a hotel.

3. Get the Community Involved

Your local community is your most valuable asset. Your neighbors may have innovative ideas, unique talents and fresh perspectives to share that can help promote tourism. Get curious and see what exciting or interesting things community members are doing that might make your town more inviting.

You can also hold fundraisers for the local tourist board or organize events to strengthen community relationships. By motivating the residents to keep your town clean, safe and beautiful, you’ll have a popular travel destination for years to come.

4. Create Exciting Marketing Materials

Promote your hometown as a tourist attraction by ensuring you have plenty of engaging marketing materials for potential visitors. Take pictures, create dynamic videos and keep your information updated as much as possible.

In addition to providing visitors with information on tourist attractions, local businesses and fascinating sites, you can also share what’s new in your community. Think about what a potential visitor might want to know about your town and update your materials accordingly.

