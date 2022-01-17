Using Infographics in Digital Magazines

Written by Matt Berringer

Infographics provide a visually appealing and straightforward way for digital magazines to relay complex ideas. Whether you want to share the results of a study, present statistical data or teach readers about a specific industry, infographics can be helpful tools. However, not all infographics are created equal, and the real power of this type of content lies in your design.

By carefully designing the layout and choosing what to include — or, more importantly, what not to include — in your infographic, you can create a powerful visual device that engages readers and makes complicated ideas easier to digest. Let’s examine the dos and don’ts for successful infographics.

Keep It Simple and Precise

Infographics need to take complex topics and make them easy to understand, which means a simplified layout is a must. Using infographics in digital magazines online requires you to have a deep understanding of the information you’re sharing. By comprehending the main points, you can remove the fluff and condense the material to only include the essential elements. Once you have the key information, you can make a simple yet fun design around it by creating distinct units, graphs or steps.

Visually Represent Numbers

Infographics work well because you can use visuals to show complex numbers and stats. Take advantage of this feature by visually representing numerical information or trends to tell a story. Comparative graphs can be a powerful way to illustrate data. For the most straightforward options, use pie charts to show percentages and bar graphs to convey comparative stats. Just ensure your designs are creative and that the aesthetics of the graphs match your infographic’s overall theme.

Use Colors Carefully

Color can be a powerful tool if you use it correctly. By making good color choices, you can elevate your brand’s image and create informative and engaging infographics. Pick a color palette that fits your overall theme but is neutral enough to be accessible to a diverse range of users. Some infographic design principles include sticking to a three-color palette whenever possible and avoiding overly dark or neon colors.

Choose the Right Title

Titles are what pull readers in. Effective infographic headings are usually short, actionable and easy to understand. Readers should be able to recognize what the infographic is about and what the overall tone is by looking at the title. Once you have the perfect heading, choose an eye-catching font that matches your overall design theme.

Partner With Nxtbook Media for Your Infographics

Magazine infographics have numerous benefits, but you should avoid using them just for the sake of increasing visuals. As with the other content in your digital magazine, infographics should add value to a page. Choose which information you want to make into an infographic carefully, and be sure to spread out this content evenly throughout your magazine.

At Nxtbook Media, we develop exciting and engaging content that attracts visitors and keeps them on your page. Our products are interactive, unique and versatile, and our team can create a dynamic design for your company. Contact us today for your free demo.