How To Create A Digital Brochure

Written by Matt Clement

When it comes to promoting your brand or business, brochures are not a new trend. They are easy to produce, contain a concise amount of pertinent information, and grab the attention of potential customers with ease.

But in 2021, it makes sense to break away from traditional print pamphlets to move toward a more engaging solution; digital brochures. Here we’ll break down the efforts you should focus on as you march toward a completed digital brochure.

What Content Works Best for Brochures?

The first step to creating an effective digital brochure is to clearly define the content of your piece. With an almost limitless amount of online content, your brochure needs to stand out not only by looking great but with a clear call to action.

Whether you are trying to promote a product, generate leads, or address specific information about your company, make sure that your message is clear. Think about your target audience’s main problem and how your organization solves that issue. Then demonstrate how you stand out from the competition and provide a better solution. Finally, cap the story with a picture of success and a clear call to action.

At the same time, don’t be afraid to show off! Combining solid, clear content with an impressive design will help your brochure drive results and up the overall perception of your brand.

What are the steps to design a Brochure?

Once you’ve decided on the content of you should choose a template and design elements based on what will best convey your overall message.

Visual appeal is vital for attracting readers, so which fonts, colors, and images you choose have a large impact on the overall success of your brochure. We recommend sticking to one or two fonts, creating impressive title headers and clear distinctions between sections. It is also a good idea to follow a consistent color palette throughout the entire brochure.

Check out this example of an event brochure, where consistent colors, fonts, and patterns are used to draw attention and create recognizable sections.





Design Resources

If you’re not a designer, it may seem intimidating to create a great-looking brochure on your own. Luckily, there are plenty of resources available to help.

You will need images to fill the pages of your brochure as well, but this may be challenging if you don’t have a photographer on staff or the money to buy stock photos. In this case, you can turn to free stock photo websites to choose photographs from their selection that fit your brand’s vision.

Canva is a free and easy design website with countless templates that you can use towards creating a full brochure. They also have a library of smaller elements, like stock photos, logos, and icons, that can enhance your content even further.

Other options for creating customized templates include Microsoft Word and Publisher, or design-centered software like Adobe InDesign. If you choose to create PDFs, these resources can generate them for you directly from your design.

How can you benefit from a digital brochure?

Digital brochures have all the same benefits as their print counterparts, but also build upon them by providing enhanced engagement, trackability, cost savings, as well as decreasing waste.

Given that these brochures are online, they can be accessed at any time or place. Users are able to engage with your content on their mobile devices or computers, as well as share them immediately with other potential customers. As a result, digital brochures have huge potential to reach lots of future clients.

It’s also important to note that this medium allows for tracking of reader engagement. Print and PDF brochures are very limited in that you will only be able to uncover distribution or download statistics. Digital brochures, on the other hand, allow for tracking of time spent in a piece, time spent on each page, clicks on interactive features, and much, much more. Knowing this information will give a clear path towards upgrading your content in future brochures.

Additionally, bringing your brochure content online allows you to save money that you would normally spend on print. Furthermore, digital options are much better for the environment by conserving paper and reducing waste.

Responsive Digital Brochures

Responsive online brochures offer even more benefits, as they not only have great design potential but are also responsive. These publications, like the travel brochure example below, offer a more engaging experience that is more enticing to readers, especially on mobile devices, where no pinch to zoom is required.

Responsive platforms, like our own PageRaft, allow for the reflow of content across devices. Unlike a PDF brochure, a responsive version will adjust to any screen size, making for a smooth reading experience.

Moreover, you can easily make changes to your content that will automatically update. This means that you don’t have to worry about a mistake forcing you to send out a new link or reprint hundreds of paper brochures.

Conclusion

Digital brochures are better for the environment, save money, are more trackable, and have the potential to reach countless new readers. Responsive options allow you to make for an engaging reading experience. Given these benefits, transitioning from print to online brochures is the next step to promote your brand.

