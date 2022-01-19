Top 5 Sports Marketing Agencies

Written by Matt Berringer

Sports marketing agencies work with some of the best talents in the industry, and they make serious money doing it. These firms represent athletes by negotiating contracts, promoting their clients and agreeing on advertising rights. What’s more, marketing agencies help shape the sports industry by discovering rising stars and helping them kickstart their careers.

With so much at stake in the sports industry, it’s essential to know which companies are at the top of their game. This article will highlight the top five sports marketing agencies in the world.

Creative Artists Agency

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is widely considered the most influential sports marketing agency in the industry. The company operates out of Los Angeles, California, and represents athletes in soccer, baseball, basketball and hockey. In 2020 alone, CAA secured more than $8.8 billion in contracts and made an impressive $331 million in commissions.

Excel Sports Management

Jeff A. Schwartz founded Excel Sports Management in 2002, and it quickly became one of the top sports marketing companies. The agency is located in New York and manages athletes and personalities in the golf, baseball and basketball industries. The company is especially well-known in golfing because it represents Tiger Woods, a well-known champion.

Golden Goal Sports Management

Golden Goal Sports Management is a full-service sports agency specializing in representing soccer players in Europe and South America. The company began in November 2013 and is now a reputable partner to soccer clubs worldwide. Founder Ogun Erdem works with players, coaches and clubs in Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South America to find the best new talent. Golden Goal Sports has offices in Turkey and Serbia.

IMG

IMG — formerly International Management Group — is a sports and talent management company based in New York. Mark McCormack founded the company in 1960, and it has since expanded to become one of the top sports marketing firms in the world.

IMG specializes in representing tennis and golf professionals, but it has branched out to eSports, bull riding and more. In addition to offering representation and management services to professional athletes, IMG also has a training academy for high school, collegiate and professional athletes.

Infront

Infront began in 2003 and is now one of the top sports marketing agencies globally. With headquarters in Switzerland and offices worldwide, the company provides a marketing platform for soccer games and winter and summer sporting events. The agency primarily focuses on handling the media, sponsorship and marketing of major sports events in Europe and beyond.

Learn More About Sports Marketing

With so many sports marketing agencies to choose from, selecting the perfect firm for your business can be challenging. By researching what makes agencies successful and how to determine which ones have the best reputation, experience and services, you can find one that meets your needs and matches your budget.

