How Has Travel Marketing Changed in 2022?

Written by Matt Berringer

When you brainstorm your travel marketing ideas for 2022, it’s essential to understand the current environment. Economists predict an industry resurgence as restrictions lift and people worldwide start packing their bags. Yet as demand rises, competition is lessening, and creating stand-out travel marketing content is vital to success. Shifting expectations also impact your overall strategy and drive decisions behind building a brand that resonates with its customers.

You can navigate these waters successfully with a responsive strategy that includes dynamic and interactive content to create loyal and engaged customers.

Changing Consumer Expectations

Travelers today expect maximum flexibility to change or cancel plans without financial penalty. They also focus more on hygienic measures and sustainability initiatives.

Another emerging shift is the transition to remote environments. The ability to work from anywhere offers flexibility to mix business with pleasure, and many are opting for lengthier working holidays in vacation rentals rather than traditional hotel suites.

In travel marketing trends, crossover occurs with many providers offering both types of stays on their websites. Ensure your marketing takes advantage of third-party opportunities since direct bookings are on the decline. Users want content that allows them to view, book and engage directly from their phones. Incorporating visual tours and voice search capabilities effectively targets these shifting customer preferences.

A Booming Market

As countries begin to lift travel restrictions, business and leisure trips are on the increase. Current economic forecasts for the travel industry indicate a steady rebound as most travelers plan multiple trips for the coming year. An additional factor contributing to the rosy financial outlook is a market that has gotten leaner.

Less competition creates tremendous opportunities for strategic travel marketing campaigns. Bringing dynamic and authentic content that centers on the customer experience is essential to establishing the competitive edge you need to drive your bookings.

Building a Brand That Speaks to Your Customer

Successful marketing in any industry involves creating a brand your customers want to engage with. Visuals and their placement are essential to a good user experience. Social media platforms can boost reach and engagement with aesthetically pleasing content, though effectiveness differs among providers.

Today’s travelers are more tech-savvy than ever. They appreciate e-tickets and easy-to-use mobile apps. Learn from your users and take a mobile-first approach. Ensure your content is fully responsive, and consider custom design to create an app that reinforces your brand and value.

Know what content resonates with users through robust A/B testing, and optimize what’s effective with continued SEO efforts. Engage with customers with a multi-channel approach — emails still boast open rates high enough to make them valuable tools for boosting ROI with the right promotions. Create content consistently to establish your credibility or consider partnering with a complementary provider or social media influencer for an additional boost.

Find Flexible and Interactive Digital Design Platforms

Reach your wandering customers with interactive, fully responsive design no matter where they go with digital publishing tools from Nxtbook Media. Bring destinations to life on every device. View our travel marketing examples to inspire you to design stunning, dynamic content that drives engagement and gives you a competitive edge.

See why so many businesses trust our solutions — request your free demo online now!