Limitations of Free Brochure Makers

Written by Matt Berringer

Creating a brochure for your business can strengthen your brand and attract new customers. With the right design elements, your brochure can showcase the best features your products or services have to offer.

When businesses start the planning process, they often wonder how they can make a brochure online for free. While free brochure makers can seem like convenient and risk-free options, they can end up costing you in the long run. Designing a brochure with limited customization options can damage your brand image and drive customers away. This article will examine the problems with free brochure tools to help you make the best choice for your company.

Problems With Free Brochure Tools

When it comes to interactive digital brochures, you get what you pay for. Unfortunately, many companies still choose to partner with free brochure makers. While these options are cost-effective, they lack the quality, diverse customization options and interactive features that make brochures effective.

Customization

One of the main problems with free brochure tools is the lack of customization. Most free services have specific premade templates that you can choose from. These template options are minimal and usually include one to three different choices.

As a business owner, you may find yourself unable to create a brochure that aligns with your brand’s image with these templates. By presenting another image through a free brochure, you might confuse your customers or come across as unprofessional. Paid options allow you to customize the layout, design and level of interactivity so that the brochure accurately reflects your business.

Quality

The quality of professional brochures is substantially higher than that of free services. Companies charge for their services because they’re confident in their work and proud of what they do. Also, because customers must choose to pay for their services, these companies strive to offer attractive options. There’s no incentive for free brochure services to supply you with a quality product, and many people find they receive inferior brochures.

Professionalism

Paid brochure makers have the tools to better integrate the brochure design with your overall marketing strategy. This professionalism allows you to work with experienced designers to create a product that aligns with your brand voice, services and advertising.

Experience the Nxtbook Media Difference

