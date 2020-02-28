How to Effectively take Advantage of Interactive Content

Written by Julia McAleer

Technology is rapidly changing and we, as content creators, must figure out new ways to respond to this change and capture our audience’s attention. There is a rise in interactive content, which allows consumers to take control of their web-browsing experience. Understanding how to effectively incorporate interactive features into your content will be necessary in helping you stay ahead.

What is Interactivity?

According to Merriam-Webster, interactivity is when a page or website can respond to a consumer’s input. This means that when you click on an icon, an action takes place on the web page – maybe a video pops up or they are taken to a different page. The purpose of interactivity is to let you feel in control of your experience and have your attention directed to various parts of the screen. By adding different features, interactivity can create a personal experience for a user.

The Psychology behind Interactivity

Psychologists say that interactivity may add a boost to a person’s memory of using a website. According to the cue-summation theory, humans are capable of processing information from several sensory channels, such as processing both audio and visual features. This theory argues that utilizing two sensory channels is more powerful than utilizing a single sensory channel. For example, presentations given with both audio and video will stay in viewers’ minds longer than a presentation with just video.

In a study done in 2016, Researchers looked at the level of effective interactivity on a webpage. They had three conditions in which they tested low, medium, and high interactivity on a site. The low condition had no interactive features and just offered a picture of a product and specs about the product. In the medium condition, there was an option to zoom and see it from another angle. Finally in the high condition, the product could change colors, spin and zoom. The study found that medium interactivity leads to higher levels of attention and memory recall. This suggests that if companies want consumers to remember the information they are providing, then websites or ebooks should not be crowded with too many interactive features.

The Rise of Interactive Marketing

Interactive marketing, sometimes referred to as trigger-based marketing, involves incorporating features to a website or app that react to an action done by the consumer. The idea behind interactive marketing is to make the consumer feel in control, while providing a free service, such as, calculator tools, pop-up info, and many other helpful features.

Page from DAS Trucker’s Gear Guide highlighting clickable features

Many websites are starting to incorporate interactive features to capture a consumer’s attention. Based on the recommendations of psychologists, the best way to incorporate interactive marketing is at a medium level scale. Consumers do not need all the bells and whistles, they want their attention grabbed, but also appreciate a simple overview of information. Finding that healthy balance can be difficult, but know its ok to start incorporating interactivity into your content.

