Using Video in Product Catalogs

Written by Matt Berringer

Ready to boost sales and improve your brand image? Using videos in your catalogs is an easy way to promote your products and increase audience engagement.

Why Are Videos Important?

Videos are the best way to showcase everything your merchandise has to offer. A video can highlight your product’s best features and show the audience what it looks like in action. Also, users engage much more with videos than static content, so you have a greater opportunity to sell your items. By watching a video, consumers can better understand your product, which boosts their confidence in your brand and leads to higher conversion rates.

How to Create a Product Video

Creating product videos for marketing has never been easier. Numerous services can help you create engaging and professional videos simply by following a few quick and straightforward steps. If you want to create something unique, you can make a video entirely from scratch. However, we’ll focus on producing a video using prepared templates.

Once you find a reliable video editing company, follow these four steps and create perfect product videos for your e-commerce website every time.

1. Choose a Template

Creating dynamic product catalogs can be fast and simple, thanks to video editing companies. Most of these businesses now offer a range of templates you can choose from for your video. Browse the available options and select one that aligns with your brand and the product you’re selling.

2. Add Pictures and Text

Once you have a template, you can easily add your product photos and related text. Many product video templates operate like PowerPoint presentations. Simply upload your content to the storyboard or drag and drop images onto the template. You can then add personalized text over the pictures to share the product’s unique features and benefits. Once you’ve uploaded your content, the video will play by transitioning from one image or clip to another.

3. Put Your Stamp on It

Once you’ve completed the basics, your video will contain your unique images and copy. Now it’s time to make the video match your brand by customizing it to align with your company’s aesthetic. Adjust the colors, font or overall design to make the video more on brand. Finally, add your company logo or tagline so that it’s easier for customers to associate the video with your business.

4. Publish and Share on Social Media

Once your video is complete, you’re ready to share it with the world. Many video editing companies allow you to post your video on your social media accounts with a simple click of the mouse. You can also embed the video onto your website’s product page or download the clip and send it to your mailing list in a newsletter.

Make Your Catalog Interactive

Interactive product catalogs are increasingly important in today's competitive market. By creating exciting and deeply engaging content, you can attract new customers and keep their attention longer.