What Is a VPAT®? A Guide to Accessibility Conformance Reports

Written by Michael Biggerstaff

If you work in publishing, education, government, healthcare, or really any organization distributing digital content today, chances are you’ve started hearing the terms VPAT® and ACR more often.

Sometimes they show up in procurement forms. Sometimes legal teams ask for them. Sometimes a client simply says:

“Do you have a VPAT®?”

And for a lot of organizations, the immediate reaction is:

“What exactly is that?”

Let’s break it down in plain English.

What Is a VPAT®?

VPAT® stands for Voluntary Product Accessibility Template.

It’s a standardized framework developed by the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI) that technology companies use to explain how their products support accessibility standards.

The VPAT® itself is just the template.

Once it is completed, the finished document is technically called an Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR).

These tools help organizations evaluate how accessible a software platform or digital product may be before they purchase or implement it.

And today, they matter a lot more than they used to.

Why They Matter

Accessibility has shifted dramatically over the last several years.

What used to be viewed by many organizations as an optional enhancement is now becoming part of normal business, procurement, legal, and user experience conversations.

Universities are paying closer attention.

Government agencies are paying closer attention.

Healthcare organizations are paying closer attention.

Frankly, users are too.

People expect digital experiences to work for everyone.

That includes users relying on:

Screen readers

Keyboard navigation

Assistive technologies

Mobile accessibility tools

Captioning and transcripts

Readable layouts and structures

As a result, an ACR generated from the VPAT® is increasingly being requested during software evaluations and purchasing decisions.

What Accessibility Standards Are Usually Included?

Most VPATs evaluate products against standards such as:

WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines)

Section 508 compliance

EN 301 549

The standard most organizations focus on today is WCAG 2.1 Level AA.

The completed ACR generally explains where a product:

Supports requirements

Partially supports requirements

May have limitations

Or may require additional user consideration

But this is where an important misunderstanding often happens.

A VPAT® or ACR Does Not Mean “Everything Is Automatically Accessible”

This is probably the biggest misconception surrounding these tools.

Neither the VPAT® nor ACR are certifications or a stamp that suddenly guarantees every experience created on a platform will be fully accessible. Comprehensive digital accessibility audits and modern software procurement guidelines prove that accessibility simply does not work that way.

A platform can absolutely provide accessibility-focused capabilities:

Support for screen readers

Keyboard navigation

Responsive reading experiences

Support for alt text

Accessible navigation controls

Semantic structure support

But the content itself still has to be created with accessibility in mind.

And honestly, this is where many accessibility conversations get off track.

We’ve seen organizations spend enormous amounts of time evaluating whether a platform contains accessibility features while spending far less time discussing the accessibility of the actual content being uploaded into the platform.

The reality is: Even highly accessibility-focused software can still deliver inaccessible experiences if the source content is not prepared properly.

For example:

Images still need meaningful alt text

Heading structures need to be organized correctly

Videos may require captions or transcripts

Color contrast still matters

Tables need to be readable by assistive technologies

Link text should be descriptive

Accessibility is really a shared responsibility between the platform and the organization creating the content.

A good platform should provide the tools and framework. But the people creating the content still play a huge role in the final experience.

Accessibility in Digital Publishing

This becomes especially important in digital publishing workflows.

Publishing workflows often involve:

InDesign files or PDFs

Advertisements

Embedded media

Interactive elements

Complex layouts

Third-party content

Mobile experiences

All of those things can impact accessibility.

At Nxtbook Media, accessibility has been part of our platform discussions and development efforts for many years. Both PageRaft and nxtbook include features and capabilities designed to support accessible digital experiences, while also recognizing that accessible outcomes depend heavily on how content is prepared and implemented.

And that distinction matters.

Because accessibility is not really a single feature you turn on.

It is an ongoing process involving:

Technology

Content creation

Design decisions

Editorial workflows

Testing

Continuous improvement

That’s true for virtually every digital publishing platform in the industry.

Accessibility Often Improves the Experience for Everyone

One of the interesting things about accessibility is that improvements made for accessibility purposes often create a better experience overall.

Better structure improves readability.

Clear navigation improves usability.

Mobile-friendly layouts help all readers.

Captions help users in noisy environments.

Logical organization improves content discovery.

Accessibility is not only about compliance. It is also about creating experiences that are easier and better for more people to use.

And honestly, that’s just good publishing.

Final Thoughts

Both VPATs and Accessibility Conformance Reports are becoming a much more common part of digital product evaluations, especially as organizations place greater focus on inclusive digital experiences.

But it is important to understand what a VPAT® and ACR actually represent.

It is not a magic certification.

It is not a guarantee.

And it is not only about software.

Accessibility is a combination of platform capabilities, thoughtful content creation, proper workflows, testing, and ongoing improvement.

The best accessibility conversations happen when organizations recognize that all of those pieces work together.