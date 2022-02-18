Digital Gameday Programs are a Home Run for Teams and Fans Alike

Written by Matt Berringer

With baseball season nearly upon us (at least in the Minors!), we wanted to share a quick post highlighting how some of our clients in the baseball industry are using nxtbook and PageRaft to offer fully digital, mobile-friendly gameday programs. In these cases, the shift to digital may have been influenced by COVID-19 but the results will last long after.

In short, our baseball clients are able to provide an up-to-date, engaging experience that fans and sponsors love. Not to mention, going fully digital saves A LOT on printing costs. Check out the video below to learn more.

Contact us today to learn more about going digital for your gameday programs and visit our Sports page for more examples.