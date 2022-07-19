contact us   schedule a demo

866-268-1219 option 4

Content Ideation for Your Digital Publication

Matt Berringer Headshot

Written by Matt Berringer

July 19, 2022

Finding and choosing new content topics can help you reach different readers, engage with existing ones and set your publication apart from others in your field. Below are three content ideation techniques to help you generate relevant, interesting ideas.

1. Listening to Your Audience

Consider what you already know about your existing readership — why did they start following or subscribing to your content? What pain points or special interests does your publication meet for them that others don’t? What needs could you strive to meet moving forward?

These content ideation tools can help you gather more information from your audience to generate more targeted ideas:

2. Focusing Deeply on Industry Trends

Even publications covering broad topics can benefit from diving deeper into industry trends to find new discussion ideas. Knowing what’s going on in your industry and releasing timely, relevant content establishes your publication as a leader. Take opportunities to tell stories first or find unique connections and angles before other publications have the chance — just be sure to have a reliable framework or story template on hand for quick coverage.

You can learn about industry happenings by following thought leaders and key players on social media or by subscribing to their blog feeds. Consider what they’re saying, how they’re saying it and how seemingly disconnected topics could fit into your content ideation plan.

Examine keyword trends in your industry to find patterns, then compare other digital content you and others have created. There are often gaps between what readers are searching online and what publications are releasing — there’s your sweet spot.

3. Competitor Research

Your competitors and their audience should play a significant role in your content planning. While there might be some overlap, your publication has two types of competitors to contend with — direct competing publications and any website currently outranking you in search engines.

Follow these tips:

Download a Guide to Learn More About Digital Content Creation

At Nxtbook Media, we’ve been helping digital publications like yours create and leverage top-performing content with our industry experience and feature-packed digital platforms. We can help you create, change or analyze your content ideation process. Browse our industry articles or download a guide today for more tips!

Related Posts

PDFs in Business Content Marketing

Enterprise Marketing With Content Experiences

How to Create an Online Magazine in 10 Steps

Excellence

40+ Awards

Consistently ranked in the top 10 best places to work in PA, and ranked nationally in the Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies.

Experience

100,000+

Nxtbook Media has supported more than 100K projects... and counting.

Trust

7.5 Years

Our top clients have been with us for an average of 7.5 years.

Back to Top