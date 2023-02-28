Why is it important to provide readers with information the way they want to consume it?

Written by Michael Biggerstaff in collaboration with A.I.

Providing readers with information the way they want to consume it is important because it enhances their reading experience and makes the information more easily accessible and understandable. Here are a few reasons why:

Usability: When information is presented in a format that is easy to consume, readers can understand and engage with the content more easily. This improves the usability of the content, making it more accessible and user-friendly. Accessibility: Providing information in different formats, such as text, audio, and video, can make it more accessible to different types of readers, including those with disabilities. Retention: When readers can consume information in a format that they prefer, they are more likely to retain the information and remember it later. Engagement: When readers can consume information in a format that they prefer, it increases their engagement with the content, making it more likely that they will read it to the end. Trust: Providing readers with information in a format that they prefer can help build trust and credibility, as it shows that the publisher is taking their preferences and needs into consideration. Personalization: Providing information in a format that readers prefer can help personalize their reading experience, making it more engaging and enjoyable. Satisfaction: When readers can consume information in a format they prefer, they are more likely to be satisfied with the content and return to read more.

Overall, providing readers with information in the way they want to consume it is important because it improves the usability, accessibility, retention, engagement, trust, personalization and satisfaction of the content, and also making it more likely that they will return to read more in the future. Digital editions are not the only way to provide information to readers but these many factors make them an important opportunity to meet reader’s needs.