contact us   schedule a demo

866-268-1219 option 4

Using a PDF for Content Marketing in 2022 is Like…

Matt Berringer Headshot

Written by Matt Berringer

July 21, 2022

Here at Nxtbook Media we’ve been fighting the good fight against static PDFs for quite some time. We believe that in the year 2022, consumers expect excellence and a frictionless experience from every company they work with. That’s especially true for premium brands

PDFs are based on technology that was created in 1993… 

Think about it. You’ve spent all this time and energy to create amazing, buzz-worthy content and you’ve managed to get your prospect interested enough to trade their contact information for it and what do they get? A static document that’s basically unreadable on a mobile device.

What do you get? Just a record that they downloaded it. No further information on what they read, clicked, or shared.

Basically, funneling your high quality content through technology created nearly 30 years ago is a lot like… well, take a look: 

  1. Showing up to the prom in sweatpants from 1993, gray ones.
  2. Mountain climbing in cowboy boots. 
  3. Making Gordon Ramsay cook on a camp stove. 
  4. Taking your prom date to Arby’s. 
  5. Sprinting in a scuba suit. 
  6. Pouring rocket fuel into a 1993 Buick Skylark. 
  7. Playing Mozart through a cell phone speaker. 
  8. Making Motorhead play unplugged. 
  9. Watching Top Gun: Maverick on a 20 inch Quasar television.
  10. Swimming in a suit of armor. 
  11. Meeting Her Majesty the Queen in your pajamas.
  12. Asking Tony Soprano to babysit … just not really a great idea. 
  13. Drinking fine wine out of a beer bong from Spring Break in 1993. Jerry’s beer bong… you remember Jerry.
  14. Performing Shakespeare in Pig Latin. “o-Tay e-bay or-way ot-nay o-tay e-bay. at-Thay is-way e-thay estion-quay.”        

Click here to check out some examples of what your content could look like with our nxtbook and PageRaft platforms.

If you’re ready to ditch PDFs and deliver a dynamic, engaging digital content experience to your customers and prospects, contact us today!

Related Posts

14 Stats That Show It’s Past Time for Brands to Ditch the PDF

How to Increase Engagement for Your Publication Through Design

Planning a Digital Publishing Content Strategy

Excellence

40+ Awards

Consistently ranked in the top 10 best places to work in PA, and ranked nationally in the Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies.

Experience

100,000+

Nxtbook Media has supported more than 100K projects... and counting.

Trust

7.5 Years

Our top clients have been with us for an average of 7.5 years.

Back to Top